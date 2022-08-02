Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley reacts during the Champions League second qualifying round second leg win over Ludogorets at Tallaght Stadium

League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers take on Shkupi of North Macedonia in their Europa League third qualifying round, first leg tie this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

With Rovers captain Roberto Lopes still absent through injury, new signing Daniel Cleary comes into contention for the Hoops.

Who are Shkupi?

The North Macedonia champions are only ten years old, forming on 2012 from an amalgamation of Sloga Jugomagnat and FC Albarsa.

With Macedonian football on the up after last year's appearance at the European Championships and wins over Germany and Italy in a Wold Cup qualification bid that only feel short in a play-off defeat to Portugal, Shkupi's team has a number of that squad playing for them including goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski, defender Xhelil Abdulla and right back Vladica Brdarovski.

They have qualified for Europe in each of the last five seasons but only won one tie before this year, a 3-1 aggregate win over Llapi from Kosovo, 2-0 at home and a 1-1 draw away before losing the following round 5-0 to Santa Clara from Portugal.

In the first round of this season's Champions League they beat Lincoln Red Imps 3-2 over the two legs, surviving a scare after seeing a 3-0 win in the home leg pegged back in Gibraltar.

They were then unfortunate to lose to Dinamo Zagreb, who had to rely on a last minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 daw in Croatia before claiming a 1-0 win in Skopje.

What's at stake?

The tie presents a real opportunity for the Irish champions with a win giving them a a guaranteed spot in the Europa Conference League group stages at worst and a play-off to go one better and qualify for the Europa League group stages.

The Hoops dropped into the Europa League after their 4-2 aggregate defeat to Ludogorets in the Champions League, a 3-0 defeat in Bulgaria doing all the damage. But they exited with their pride restored after winning the second leg 2-1 and nearly competing a remarkable turnaround when they went 2-0 up late on before getting a sucker punch at the death to kill the tie.

With the success of Irish clubs in Europe this season, Daniel McDonnell is arguing that the early finish to the GAA inter-county season has provided a window that the likes of Shamrock Rovers can slip into. Daniel has also profiled the FAI's new Director of Football, Marc Canham.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has been “blown away” by the generosity of the League of Ireland community, as his family’s charity fundraiser nears €75,000. Bradley and his wife Emma launched “Josh’s Shave Your Head Challenge” last week, as their eight-year-old son is currently undergoing treatment for an illness in Crumlin Children’s hospital.

The money will be split between the Children’s Health Foundation, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and the Irish Cancer Society and you can donate to the fundraiser here.

A former Hoop was on the move earlier in the summer and Daniel McDonnell caught with with Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after his £15m move to Southampton went through.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will not be shown live on terrestrial TV but will be available to stream on LOITV and is available to purchase at a cost of €10.

What are the odds?

Rovers are favourites at 11/10 with Shkupi 12/5 and the draw priced at 21/10.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Stephen Bradley:

"We felt when we’d get them here, we’d have a go at them. I knew the third goal last week was going to be important and proved to be.

"To perform like that against a team who are regular in the group stages and with that investment I thought the players were outstanding. I just said that to the players, if we play to that level, we’ll go very close to get there."