Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers in action against Cicinho of Ludogorets

League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers take on Ludogorets of Bulgaia in first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round, second leg this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday's match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off and Rovers have it all to do after a 3-0 first leg defeat in Bulgaria last week.

That said, they do have the consolation of dropping into the Europa League third qualifying round should they lose, and if Rovers are defeated in that, they will enter a Europa Conference League play-off, the stage they exited at last year against Flora Tallinn. .

What’s the team news?

Blackpool are still keen on bringing Ireland U21 cap Andy Lyons to the Championship club and talks are ongoing.

However, Lyons will feature for the Hoops through there is some bad news on the injury front for the Tallaght club as Roberto Lopes and Jack Byrne will definitely miss the game, with Lopes anxiously awaiting results of a scan on the knee injury he picked up in Saturday's draw with Drogheda.

Who are Ludogorets?

Football in Bulgaria was completely dominated by clubs from the capital, with four Sofia teams (CSKA, Slavia, Levski and Lokomotiv) effectively carving up the league title between them for 60 years until upstarts Ludogorets, from a tiny place called Razgrad, came along.

A small provincial, lower-league club for decades, Ludogorets are now owned by a billionaire owner in Kiril Domuschiev, who made his money in the pharmaceutical industry.

They were promoted for the first time in 2011, won the league title the next season and have now been champions for 11 years running.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has been “blown away” by the generosity of the League of Ireland community, as his family’s charity fundraiser nears €75,000. Bradley and his wife Emma launched “Josh’s Shave Your Head Challenge” last week, as their eight-year-old son is currently undergoing treatment for an illness in Crumlin Children’s hospital.

The money will be split between the Children’s Health Foundation, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and the Irish Cancer Society and you can donate to the fundraiser here.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will not be shown live on terrestrial TV but will be available to stream on LOITV and is available to purchase at a cost of €7.

What are the odds?

Ludogorets are favourites at 23/20 with both Rovers and the draw after 90 minutes priced at 21/10.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Sean Kavanagh:

“We just want to do as well as we can and prolong our season in it.

“Hopefully going into November and the new year. The more games we play in Europe against better opposition and better players, that’s all you want to do.”