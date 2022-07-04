League of Ireland holders Shamrock Rovers take on Hibernians FC of Malta in first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday's match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 7.30pm kick-off. The second leg will be in Paola on July 12th.

What’s the team news?

The Hoops will be with without Danny Mandroiu who is carrying a knock but is also on the verge of a move to League One outfit Lincoln City.

Ireland internationals Graham Burke and Jack Byrne also miss out through injury.

Hibernians will be without Bjorn Kristensen and Ferdinando Apap, both of whom are serving suspensions resulting from their actions following some controversial decisions from Irish referee Rob Hennessy in their Europa Conference League exit to FC Riga last season.

Who are Hibernians FC?

Not to be confused with Scotland's Hibernian FC, Hibernians are the current Maltese champions and have played Irish teams a number of times in the past.

They famously knocked Shelbourne out of the Champions League in 2002, with losses to Dundalk in 1979 and Waterford in 1980 also on their European record.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley confirmed Mandroiu's departure on Monday and paid tribute to the forward as he prepares to depart.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTÉ2 with coverage starting at 7.00pm. It will also be streamed on the RTE Player.

What are the odds?

Rovers are heavy favourites at 1/4 with Hibernians 17/2 and the draw priced at 4/1.