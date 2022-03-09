Real Madrid welcome PSG for this evening’s Champions League round of 16 second leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tonight’s match takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, with an 8pm kick-off.

The Parisians take a 1-0 lead into the game after Kylian Mbappe's stoppage time strike in the first leg.

What’s the team news?

Toni Kroos and Marcelo are expected to be available for Real Madrid but Casemiro and Ferland Mendy are both banned, having picked up a third booking of the tournament in the first leg.

Real target Mbappe is rumoured to have shaken off a knock in training and should be fit for the French side but their former Real defender Sergio Ramos is set to miss out on reunion through a calf injury. Both Achraf Hakimi and Leandro Paredes have made the squad but Ander Herrera remains out.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and on BT Sport 3. The game is also streamed live through the LiveScore app and the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have met 11 times in Europe before, with four wins apiece and three draws.

What are the match odds?

Real are 7/5 to win, PSG are 17/10 and the draw is 13/5.

In terms of making the last eight, Real are 21/10 while PSG are favourites at 4/11.

What are the managers saying?

Carlo Ancelotti:

“Our game plan isn't just all about stopping Mbappé, it involves Neymar and Messi and all of PSG’s good players. Our plan is to play as a unit, both with and without the ball, display intensity for over 90 minutes and put in a strong all-round performance and produce a smart display.

“We mustn't go crazy out there because we've got to win in the game, it's not a case of having to thrash them. We may go in front early on or in the last minute. The important thing is to be in the game and play with intensity".

Mauricio Pochettino:

"Real Madrid won't change the way they play because of the injuries and suspensions.

"Their playing philosophy is the same. We know each other well, we've seen all their games and they've seen all ours. We'll show intensity and look to control the ball to keep it away from our area.

"We want to play out well and then press to create chances. It's a game where we can expect tactical things depending on who's on the pitch."