Chelsea are in Spain to face Real Madrid for this week’s Champions League last eight second leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Cesar Azpilicueta will be part of the Chelsea squad but Romelu Lukaku will not travel.

The skipper is fine to return to the squad following several negative tests for Covid-19 but Belgian striker Lukaku will stay behind for treatment on a sore achilles.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined as does Ross Barkley, who misses out through illness.

For Real, Eden Hazard (ankle), Isco (back) and Luka Jovic (muscle) all missed the first leg and are expected to sit out the second after being absent for the weekend's league game against Getafe. Eder Militao is suspended.

Carlo Ancelotti made a few changes to his line-up for that win over Getafe and is likely to recall Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal to his starting eleven.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 (7.35pm) and on BT Sport 2 (7pm). The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and through the LiveScore and BT Sport apps.

What is the head-to-head record like?

In six meetings against Real Madrid last week's loss was the first time Chelsea have tasted defeat. That 3-1 scoreline courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick means the reigning champions have it all to do to keep a grip on the trophy.

Their last meeting before then ended with a 3-1 aggregate win in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

They also beat them over two legs in the 1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup and in the 1998 Super Cup.

Overall, it's three wins to Chelsea, one to Real and two draws.

What are the match odds?

Real are favourites at 7/5 with Chelsea 9/5 and the draw 12/5.

But in terms of qualification, Real are 1/14 and Chelsea 7/1.

What to read on Independent.ie?

Timo Werner may have hit two of Chelsea six against Southampton on Saturday but Thomas Tuchel is giving him no guarantees about a starting berth for Tuesday's game.

And the British government have no issues with any of the remaining contenders in the mix to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

What are the managers saying?

Thomas Tuchel:

“First of all, we wanted it more physical but we did not work hard or intense enough in the first match.

“Second of all, we face a huge disadvantage in terms of physicality because Real Madrid has a whole year with five changes and we play the most demanding league, we play the most matches throughout the season and throughout 2022 so it is not always easy to play a physical game.

“We are a team that needs the physicality, the sharpness, the commitment and the investment to be a special team. We could not implement that enough in the last match.

“This was also due to their quality, their capacity to slow the game down, to control the match by ball possession.”

Carlo Ancelotti:

“We had good control of the game, we were good (with our) build up from the back, dangerous in the counter-attack.

“So it was a good night, but it is only the first half for this round and we have to look forward to the next game.”