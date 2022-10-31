Luka Modric scores Real Madrid's second goal in his side's 3-0 victory over Celtic in the Champions League Group F match. Photo: PA/Reuters

Glasgow Celtic finish a disappointing Champions League group with a visit to current champions Real Madrid this week. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s Group F match takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a 5.45pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

What's the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 4. The game is also being streamed via the BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have only been paired together once competitively before this season, in the quarter-finals of the 1979-80 European Cup. Celtic won 2-0 in front of a 67,000 sell-out crowd in the first leg at Parkhead. Second-half goals from George McCluskey and Johnny Doyle, both set up by right-back Alan Sneddon, gave the Hoops a strong advantage but a controversial offside decision cost Tom McAdam another goal, which ultimately proved costly.

McCluskey missed an early chance in the second leg at the Bernabau before Real pulled a goal back seconds before half-time when Santilla netted from close range after Peter Latchford missed Laurie Cunningham’s corner. Second-half goals from Uli Stielike and Jaunito put Real through.

This year's first meeting in September started brightly for Celtic but they couldn't make their early dominance pay and a strong second half from Real saw them run out 3-0 winners at Parkhead.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Celtic's hopes of getting out of the group had long evaporated after not picking up a win in their first four games and any chance of the consolation prize of a Europa League spot was lost after a second draw with Shakhtar Donetsk last week. We have a match report from that game below.

What are the match odds?

Real Madrid are clear favourites at 1/6 with Celtic 12/1 and the draw priced at 6/1.

What are both camps saying?

What are both camps saying?