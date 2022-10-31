Antonio Conte knows Tottenham face a “final” on Tuesday against Marseille in the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur have a crucial Champions League tie with 1993 winners Marseille this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille with an 8.00pm kick-off on Tuesday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides have only met once before, when a late Richarlison double kept the points in London last September at the start of this Champions League campaign.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Antonio Conte and Spurs were livid last week when what seemed a Harry Kane winner in stoppage time against Sporting Lisbon was chalked off after a lengthy VAR check. That goal would have seen them through whereas now they need to avoid defeat in France to assure qualification, while a win will see the home side through.

The hangover from that decision seemed to have made its way into their league clash with Bournemouth on Saturday as they slumped to a 2-0 deficit only for Rodrigo Bentancur to cap a stirring comeback with an injury time winner of his own.

What are the match odds?

The Londoners are favourites at 13/10 with the home side 15/8 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the managers saying?

Igor Tudor:

"We have this final, so we must not get too much into our heads. It will be the match of the year.

"For the fans, it will be beautiful. Considering how we have played so far, we deserve to win. We are good enough to do it.

"We were brave, we can be proud. The way we pushed all those teams around makes me proud. The players should be too."

Antonio Conte:

“I think it was vital for us this win, especially after two losses in the Premier League, and now this win has to give us enthusiasm and passion to go into Marseille and to play a final.

“This game will be a final for us to go to the next round of the Champions League.

“I don’t want to think which would be my mood if we lose this game. I have to be honest and also after the first half my feeling was positive.

“The only situation that I ask of my players is that we are to show more personality and take more responsibility because this game was on us.”