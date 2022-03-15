Manchester United welcome reigning La Liga champions Atlético Madrid for this week's Champions League round of 16 second leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are in contention for Manchester United.

Fernandes missed Saturday’s 3-2 win against Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19, but he has returned to training ahead of the last-16 second leg after returning a negative result on Sunday.

McTominay is available after a calf complaint and Shaw is the only slight concern for interim boss Ralf Rangnick, having only recently returned from a bout of coronavirus. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Injuries are a concern for Atlético, though, with Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso, Matheus Cunha, Thomas Lemar, Jose Gimenez and Geoffrey Kondogbia all likely absentees, while Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

Antoine Griezmann and Luiz Suarez have both been in and out of the team.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2and on BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and LiveScore and BT Sport apps.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides have met just three times in Europe previously. Their first meeting was home and away in the 1991/92 Cup Winners Cup when Alex Ferguson’s side were beaten 3-0 at the Vincente Calderon in the first leg before a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford saw the Spanish side progress.

The Red Devils escaped with a 1-1 draw when the sides met in this round of 16 first leg, with teenager Anthony Elanga saving the visitors on a night when Los Colchoneros dominated for the most part.

What are the match odds?

The home side are favourites at 11/10 with the visitors 27/10 and the draw priced at 21/10.

In terms of the tie, Man United are 4/7 to progress with the Spanish side 11/8.

What are the managers saying?

Ralf Rangnick:

Ralf Rangnick is confident Cristiano Ronaldo can help fire Manchester United into the Champions League quarter-finals just 72 hours after the veteran’s superb hat-trick against Tottenham.

“Well, I’m not worried that he has not been able to recover. So far he’s always been a person who looks quite a lot after himself, his body and he exactly knows what to do, so I’m not worried about that.

“If he can score another three goals, we will see. I mean, it’s not so easy to score three goals against this team at all.

“I think his overall performance was just good, if not even very good and this is obviously what we hope to get from him again tomorrow night.

“But it’s not just about Cristiano, it’s about the whole team.”

Diego Simeone:

“The characteristics of the footballers that Manchester United have and our players and the way we both play I imagine it will be a dynamic game, a game where there will be alternative moments.

“We’ll press high. It will be the classic type of match you expect in a game like this, the vertigo you suffer sometimes when a team plays at home.

“I think we have the opportunity to hit on the counter to capitalise on any errors they make.

“The season we’ve had it’s one of the most complex seasons we’ve been going through but we try to find an alternative and find solutions. Tomorrow I’m sure we’ll have to find solutions and resolve things.”