Guardiola said he “won’t cry” over the loss of Dias (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City welcome Sporting Lisbon for this evening’s Champions League round of 16 second leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tonight’s match takes place at the Etihad in Manchester, with an 8pm kick-off.

The tie is effectively over as a contest after City hammered Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon three weeks ago.

What’s the team news?

The Premier League leaders are without Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker for the second leg of the sides’ last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium through a combination of injury, illness and suspension.

The issues could mean a start for Ukraine international left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has shown great dignity and strength in recent weeks despite being visibly affected by the crisis in his homeland.

Pep Guardiola would have no reservations about picking him, saying; "He is ready. Of course it is not an easy period for him, absolutely not, but I think he’ll be ready just in case he has to play.”

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and on BT Sport 2. The game is also streamed live through the LiveScore app and the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams met in a European tie once before, in the Europa League in 2012. Sporting won that first leg 1-0 at home before progressing on away goals after a 3-2 defeat in Manchester.

What are the match odds?

The Citizens are clear favourites at 1/7, Sporting are 16/1 and the draw is 7/1.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Pep Guardiola isn't happy with Kyle Walker getting himself sent off and suspended.



Pep Guardiola:

“We don’t have many players. We have just 14 players available.

“We have a few problems in the back four – the suspension for Kyle, Joao is sick and cannot play.

“Of course we had an incredible result in the first leg, we start the game 5-0, but it is not done.

“Football is unpredictable in many cases. Red cards can be a distraction, or the quality of the opponent – that is why we’ll take a top side as much as possible. From not many alternatives we are going to do the best to try to win the game.”

Ruben Amorim:

“They are missing players but they have more than enough to put out a great team.

“They only need a few players. There are other players on the bench and looking at them, they could easily be first team-players.

“It will not make it easier. It is a small group but it is a group of huge quality. They are all first-team players. It doesn’t mean anyone can relax.”