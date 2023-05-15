What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Manchester City v Real Madrid

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, semi-final, first leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire. — © PA

Man City will attempt to keep their treble dreams alive when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final this week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester with an 8.00pm kick-off on Wednesday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1. It is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media and BT Sport players and the Livescore app.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The first leg finished in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in Madrid last week, with City taking another step towards retaining their Premier League title with a win over Everton at the weekend. We’ve reports on both games below.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs didn’t meet until 18 Sep 2012 in a 3-2 Real Madrid win in the Champions League. City’s first win came on 26 Feb 2020 in the same competition with a 2-1 win.

Of the nine games to date there have been three wins each and three draws. Real won an epic semi-final last year, scoring three late goals in the second leg to knock Pep Guardiola’s side out.

What are the odds?

Man City are favourites at 4/7 with Real Madrid 4/1 and the draw is 10/3.

What are the coaches saying?

Pep Guardiola:

“It is a dream come true being here, honestly.

“I know at the end we maybe don't get all the trophies, people say we are a not good team, a ‘failure’ team, but it is a dream come true being here."

Carlo Ancelotti:

“Guardiola has complained about the calendar, which, as we have said many times, is too tight.

“In the first leg we had to play with less rest and now it’s their turn. The calendar is not the right one… that’s it, that’s my point of view, there’s too many games in a short space of time.

“Guardiola is right… he’s right. Maybe it would’ve been better for them to play on Saturday, I mean as we’ve just done. It’s the same with us, having the semi-final on Tuesday… I don’t know.”