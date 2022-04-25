Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the pre-match press conference. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City welcome Real Madrid for this week’s Champions League semi-final first leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at the Etihad in Manchester, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Kyle Walker and John Stones both remain doubtful for the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Right-back Walker has missed City’s last three games while centre-back Stones suffered a knock in the Premier League victory over Brighton last Wednesday.

The potential absence of the England pair means City could have significant defensive issues for the Etihad Stadium clash as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is suspended.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Kayky.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live through the RTE Player, LiveScore app and the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The first competitive meeting between the sides took place on 18 Sep 2012 in that season's Champions League and ended in a 3-2 win for the Spaniards. The clubs have met another five times since then with a total of two wins each and draws. City have the upper hand in recent times with their two wins coming in 2020.

What are the match odds?

The Citizens are favourites at 4/9, Real are 11/2 and the draw is 7/2.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Gabriel Jesus turned heads with his four-goal salvo against Watford over the weekend but the expected arrival of Erling Haaland means the Brazilian has a decision to make on his future.

Read More

What are the managers saying?

Pep Guardiola:

“If we have to compete with their history, we don’t have any chance. It speaks for itself.

“The history is there, we can’t change it, but it’s 11 against 11 with one ball moving. The players decide their decision-making.”

Carlo Ancelotti:

We'll bring you quotes from the Real Madrid boss once he faces the press before the game.