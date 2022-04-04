Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy. Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Manchester City welcome Atlético Madrid for this week’s Champions League last eight first leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at the Etihad in Manchester, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

The Atlético tie has been billed as a clash of styles between Pep Guardiola’s fluid approach and the more rugged tactics of his opposite number Diego Simeone.

Manchester City have no fresh injury worries but Kyler Walker is banned and the tie comes too early for Ruben Dias who is still over a week away from returning. Cole Palmer's foot problem keeps him sidelined.

Atleti have confirmed that influential defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out for the game after picking up an injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over Alaves after they named a 22-man squad.

Atlético Madrid travelling squad: Lecomte, Oblak, Christian, Lodi, Savic, Wass, Felipe, Hermoso, Reinaldo, Vrsaljko, Ibra, Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Serrano, Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live through the LiveScore app and the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides.

What are the match odds?

The Citizens are clear favourites at 3/10, Atleti are 17/2 and the draw is 4/1.

What are the managers saying?

Pep Guardiola:

“In the Champions League I always overthink.

“I always create new tactics and ideas, and tomorrow you will see a new one.

“I overthink a lot, that’s why I have very good results in the Champions League. I love it. It would be boring if I always played the same way.

“If people think I will play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don’t think like that because the movements from Liverpool are completely different than Atletico – especially because the players are all different.

“Every player has a mother and father, and the mother and father give different personalities to the players.

“That’s why I love to overthink and create stupid tactics, and when we don’t win I am punished. Tonight I will take inspiration and I’m going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow!”

Diego Simeone:

“We follow the same line and we don’t have to look at anything differently in La Liga.

“However, the Champions League is another thing, and we are up against an extraordinary opponent who are playing very well.”