Liverpool welcome Spanish side Villarreal this week for their Champions League semi-final first leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at Anfield in Liverpool, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

With Liverpool chasing an unprecedented quadruple, Jurgen Klopp has been rotating his line-up and has no new injury concerns reported. Roberto Firmino is approaching fitness again after missing the wins over Man United and Everton.

For Villarreal, there are big doubts over Gerard Moreno who would be a huge loss to manager Unai Emery. However, Francis Coquelin has recently returned to training.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two from 7.00pm and BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm. The game is also being streamed live through the Virgin Media Player, LiveScore app and BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have only played twice before, a Europa League semi-final in 2016. Liverpool lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain but a 3-0 win at Anfield sent them into that season's final.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are clear favourites at 1/4 with Villarreal 10/1 and the draw 9/2.

'Serge Aurier has plenty to look forward to: a frantic end to the season with Villarreal in La Liga and a trip to Anfield for one of those much-storied Champions League nights tomorrow.

Embracing the future is in keeping with Aurier’s sunny outlook on life, and there is plenty of that as he prepares for tomorrow’s trip to Merseyside. But first there is something he wants to get off his chest: the end of his time at Tottenham Hotspur.'

Dani Gil has spoken to the former Spurs full-back enjoying a renaissance since his move to the 'Yellow Submarine'.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery when they face the press on Tuesday.