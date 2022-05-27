Liverpool and Real Madrid are in Paris this weekend for the 2022 Champions League final. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Stade de France, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

With Mo Salah making a goal-scoring return from the bench last weekend as Liverpool tried in vain to prise the Premier League trophy away from Manchester City and Virgil van Dijk re appearing amongst the subs, it's Fabinho who's the big concern, after his recent absence with a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp has said the player should return to training at the start of this week and is expected to be fit.

The news isn't as good for Thiago, who limped off against Wolves with an Achilles problem.

Divock Origi will not get the chance to end his Liverpool career with another Champions League final goal, with a muscle injury ruling the Belgian out.

For Real Madrid, David Alaba looks set to be fit after a month out, with Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard also available and no other injury worries for Carlo Ancelotti.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.00pm and BT Sport 2 from 6.00pm. The game is also being streamed live through the RTE Player, LiveScore app and BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The game is a repeat of the 1981 final, which coincidentally was also in Paris. Since that first meeting, won 1-0 by Liverpool through a late Alan Kennedy goal, the sides have met a further seven times.

After two wins for Liverpool in 2009, Real Madrid are unbeaten in the last five meetings, including a 2018 Champions League final win and last season’s quarter-final tie., where a 3-1 home win was followed by a nil all draw at Anfield.

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 1

Real Madrid wins: 4

It was not so long ago Ibrahima Konate was playing football with his friends in the “cages” of Paris, the idea of making it to the Stade de France seeming possible only with the help of finding a lucky golden ticket.

Chris Bascombe has been taking to the Liverpool defender who is returning to his old stomping ground this weekend.

After Liverpool's quadruple bid finally came unstuck in that heart-stopping Premier League finale on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking for a clean sweep on the cups in a season where they played every game possible on the calendar. Eamonn Sweeney, Miguel Delaney, Sam Wallace and Mark Critchley look back on the drama here.

Liverpool have already dipped their toes into the transfer market with the purchase of highly rated youngster Fabio Carvalho from Fulham but one player who won't be at Anfield despite conversations with striker the is PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are favourites at 21/20 with Real Madrid 12/5 and the draw on 90 minutes 5/2.

In terms of lifting the cup, the Reds are 4/7 and Real 5/4.

What are the managers saying?

Jurgen Klopp:

“It is nice I don’t have to talk about the last six finals I lost but it is part of my history, I cannot change that.

“The majority (of Real Madrid's team) won it three times – Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, [Karim] Benzema – so if we are in a better place, what are they?”

Carlo Ancelotti:

“Madrid have lost a final in Paris to Liverpool. It could be revenge for us too.

“We have crossed paths many times. Losing to them was a tragedy with Roma in 1984 and [with Milan in] 2005. Then the revenge, which Salah says, came in 2018.

“I respect him a lot. One of the best experiences of my career is seeing the Bernabeu or Anfield fans, in addition to the beautiful experience of facing them with Everton.

“I like their history, that of [Bob] Paisley, they have six Champions Leagues, only one less than Milan... That's extra motivation too. My Milanista friends tell me not to let them reach seven.”