Last season's runners-up Liverpool will have another attempt to kick-start their stuttering season with a a Champions League 'Battle of Britain' against Glasgow Rangers this week. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at Anfield in Liverpool with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed via the RTE Player, BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Surprisingly, this will be the first time the sides have faced each other in a competitive game.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Liverpool's latest disappointing result was a 3-3 draw with Brighton at Anfield last Saturday. Having gone two down, the Reds had roared back to lead 3-2 but couldn't hold out with Leandro Trossard's hat-trick goal in the 84th minute securing a point for the Seagulls.

John Aldridge, Richard Jolly and Chris Bascombe have analysis for you below alongside the match report.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are heavy favourites at 1/7 with Rangers 14/1 and the draw priced at 7/1.

What are both camps saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Jurgen Klopp and Giovanni van Bronckhorst once they face the press in the build-up to the game.



