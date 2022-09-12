Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott react after Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (not pictured) scored their second goal during the Champions League Group A match in Naples.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool continue their Champions League campaign for this season with a visit from Ajax. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s match takes place at Anfield in Liverpool with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been ruled out with a knee problem until after the international break to add to manager Jurgen Klopp’s injury list .

The Scotland captain joins midfielders Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, defenders Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on the sidelines.

Forward Fabio Carvalho has recovered from a minor thigh problem, while midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to start his first match since the opening day of the season.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Adrian, Davies, Gomez, Bajcetic, Phillips, Arthur, Milner, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed via the RTE Player, BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides have met four times before. The first game was a 5-1 Ajax win in Amsterdam on 07 Dec 1966 that all but ended Liverpool's interest in the 1966/67 European Cup. A 2-2 draw in the return confirmed their exit.

The clubs also met in the 2020/21 Champions League with Liverpool winning both Group stage ties 1-0.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Liverpool's season went from bad to worse last week with a humbling 4-1 defeat to Napoli in their Champions League opener. Richard Jolly and Chris Bascombe have analysed the situation below.

Any chance of regaining momentum in the league was scuppered by the decision to halt all football last week following the death of the Queen and they'll miss another chance next weekend with news that their game v Chelsea scheduled for London has now been postponed.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are favourites at 1/2 with Ajax 4/1 and the draw priced at 15/4.

What are both camps saying?

Jurgen Klopp:

“I don’t think our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect.

“There are plenty of examples where people showed exactly the right respect; one which surprised me and I was really proud of that moment was last season when we played Manchester United around a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family (fans applauded in sympathy following the death of his newborn son).

“And that is what I expect. For me, it is clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”

Alfred Schreuder:

“We expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game.

“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”