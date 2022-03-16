Lille host reigning champions Chelsea for this evening’s Champions League round of 16 second leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tonight’s match takes place at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James face a “very, very tight” race to be fit in time for Chelsea’s Champions League trip to Lille, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has said.

Hudson-Odoi has an Achilles issue and James a leg muscle complaint, with both academy graduates big doubts for the Champions League last-16 second leg in France.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta should be available after illness, while wing-back Marcos Alonso is back to full health after Covid-19.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Joriginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Lille have had a largely disappointing campaign as defending French champions but are on a decent run having won three of their last five league matches.

Their most recent match on Friday was a draw with struggling St Etienne, and a hamstring injury to key man Renato Sanches was a major blow ahead of their clash with Chelsea. For a goal threat, Lille will look mainly to Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side finished top of their group and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and on BT Sport 2. The game is also streamed live through the LiveScore and BT Sport apps.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides have met just three times in Europe previously. The first games were home and away in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. The Blues, managed by Frank Lampard at the time, won both games 2-1.

And Chelsea won the first leg of this tie 2-0 at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are clear favourites at 9/10 with Lille 3/1 and the draw 12/5 .

In terms of the tie, Chelsea are 1/80 to progress and Lille 14/1.

Chelsea have become embroiled in crisis since the first leg with the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich since the Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in the club being put up for sale. With ticket sales suspended at Chelsea, the club made a bizarre request yesterday to have the weekend's FA Cup tie away to Middlesboro played behind closed doors. Sam Wallace has examined what he calls a "stunning lack of self-awareness."

And Jamie Carragher hasn't held back in his criticism of the club.

What are the managers saying?

Thomas Tuchel:

“I don’t know if fan chants being discussed in Parliament means that we have to worry about the priorities of this Government.

“But OK… Listen, no need to comment from me. We have really far more urgent things to discuss and handle.

“There are restrictions and we have to deal with it. There are adjustments in the amount of staff, who is travelling, how many rooms we have in hotels and how we arrive at matches.”

Jocelyn Gourvennec:

"Since there are these problems, for a bit more than three weeks, they continue to win their games.

"In England, they are staying strong. Even on Sunday against Newcastle (United), they scored in the 90th or 91st minute (to win the game). So it doesn't feel like they are impacted by that."