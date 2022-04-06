Real Madrid are in London for this week’s Champions League last eight first leg clash with reigning champions Chelsea. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at Stamford Bridge, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

With the exception of long-term absentee Ben Chilwell (knee), Chelsea are likely to have a nearly fully-fit squad.

Christian Pulisic should be in contention after missing the Brentford loss at the weekend which saw Reece James return.

Achilles and back problems mean Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti will make the trip to his former club after recovering from Covid-19.

Luka Jovic (ankle) and Isco (back) will not travel, while Eden Hazard is denied a reunion with his old club after undergoing more ankle surgery.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and on BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and through the LiveScore and BT Sport apps.

What is the head-to-head record like?

In five meetings against Real Madrid Chelsea have yet to taste defeat, the last meeting ending with a 3-1 aggregate win in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

They also beat them over two legs in the 1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup and in the 1998 Super Cup.

Overall, it's three wins to Chelsea and two draws.

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are clear favourites at even money with Real 11/4 and the draw 23/10 .

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

Chelsea surprisingly crumbled after taking a 1-0 lead at home to neighbours Brentford at the weekend to lose 4-1. Ben Bloom has looked into the reasons.

One of those reasons may well be the fact that the disruption caused by the enforced sale of Chelsea by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is rumbling on, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert reported to be part of Ricketts family bid.

What are the managers saying?

Thomas Tuchel:

“We got punished. They made the most of these 10 minutes which is maybe not normal.

“So it’s a summary of strange events but it’s on us and it’s our fault.

“I would not rely on it being destiny or it happens. We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this.

“There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it. There is nothing else.

“It’s hard to take because it’s very unusual for us what happened today – so we will refocus."

Carlo Ancelotti:

The Real manager hasn't faced the press due to illness.