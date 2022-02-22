There'll be a new name on the EFL Cup for the first time since 2017 as Liverpool or Chelsea contest the final after Manchester City's four-in-a-row . Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at Wembley, with an 4.30pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Both sides have midweek fixtures to navigate first with Liverpool welcoming Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday, a day after Chelsea host Lille in the Champions League.

We'll bring you team news for the final after those games.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 4pm. The game is also streamed live on the Sky Go app.

Have the sides met in the final before?

The League Cup has historically been a happy hunting ground for both sides with Liverpool making eight finals and winning 12, while Chelsea have been in eight deciders and taken the cup home on five occasions.

However, the clubs have only met once in the final before, back in 2005 when José Mourinho's Blues took on Rafa Benitez's Reds. The match was a cracker with John Arne Riise's first minute goal cancelled out by a Steven Gerrard o.g. with ten minutes left. A Didier Drogba goal put Chelsea ahead in extra time and Mateja Kežman extended that lead with eight minutes left, only for Liverpool substitute Antonio Núñez to make it 3-2 a minute later.

No further goals meant Chelsea took the cup back to London. That game was played in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, making Sunday the first League Cup final between the two to take place at Wembley.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are favourites at 13/10 with Chelsea 21/10 and the draw 13/10 .

What are the managers saying?

