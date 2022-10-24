Glasgow Celtic welcome Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week still seeking their first win. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s Group F match takes place at Parkhead in Glasgow with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll have team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm. The game is also being streamed via the BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have been paired together twice previously, in the 2004/05 and 2007/08 Champions League.

On both occasions the home side won their game before last month's meaning it's two wins apiece in previous meetings before last month's 1-1 draw.

Celtic warmed up with a 4-3 win in a seven-goal thriller at Hearts last weekend. It was the first Scottish game to see some VAR controversy since its introduction this week and the report is below.

What are the match odds?

Celtic are favourites at 23/20 with Shakhtar 11/5 and the draw priced at 5/2.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Igor Jovicevic and Ange Postecoglou when they face the press ahead of the game.