Glasgow Celtic welcome current champions Real Madrid this week for their first Champions League game of the season. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s Group F match takes place at Parkhead with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available for the game but Carl Starfelt will miss out.

Japan forward Furuhashi went off five minutes into the 4-0 win over Rangers on Saturday with a shoulder injury.

However, he was back on training on Monday morning and will compete with his replacement on Saturday, Giorgos Giakoumakis, for a place in the starting line-up.

Footage has emerged of Karim Benzema arriving at Glasgow Airport with the Real squad despite Carlo Ancelotti hinting that the France international could be rested for the game.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and BT Sport 3. The game is also being streamed via the RTE Player, BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have only been paired together once competitively, in the quarter-finals of the 1979-80 European Cup. Celtic won 2-0 in front of a 67,000 sell-out crowd in the first leg at Parkhead. Second-half goals from George McCluskey and Johnny Doyle, both set up by right-back Alan Sneddon, gave the Hoops a strong advantage but a controversial offside decision cost Tom McAdam another goal, which ultimately proved costly.

McCluskey missed an early chance in the second leg at the Bernabau before Real pulled a goal back seconds before half-time when Santilla netted from close range after Peter Latchford missed Laurie Cunningham’s corner. Second-half goals from Uli Stielike and Jaunito put Real through.

Celtic warmed up nicely for this clash with a 4-0 win over fierce rivals Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season last Saturday.

What are the match odds?

Real Madrid are clear favourites at 4/7 with Celtic 4/1 and the draw priced at 16/5.

What are both camps saying?

Ange Postecoglou:

“There’s no point playing football a certain way but when you get an opportunity to measure it against the very best, you shy away from it and kind of go ‘you know what, let’s just try and limit any sort of damage’.

“That’s not really a test because you don’t know. You could go out there and limit the damage and you might get a win playing a different way, but have you really tested yourself? I don’t think you have.

“When I say test ourselves, that’s what I mean, we go out there being the football team we have been to this point. Then you have got a real measure of where we are at.

“If we are short of where we need to be, then we go back, dust ourselves off and get a bit closer next time.

“I have always taken these games as an opportunity to really stamp your own identity on a game and see where it takes you.”

Carlo Ancelotti:

“They play really well, really intense.

“It’s a fantastic atmosphere and we are pleased to go to Glasgow to play against Celtic. It will be difficult for both teams.”