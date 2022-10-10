Celtic's Daizen Maeda, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's David Raum during the Champions League Group F match in Leipzig, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Glasgow Celtic welcome German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday’s Group F match takes place at Celtic Park in Glasgow, with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late decision on the fitness of Jota for the clash.

The Portuguese winger came off at half-time against St Johnstone on Saturday and sat out training on Monday because of a minor muscle issue.

McGregor began his lay-off from the starting line-up during Celtic’s late 2-1 weekend win, with Matt O’Riley dropping back into a deep midfield role and Reo Hatate and Sead Haksabanovic ahead of him.

Postecoglou has several more defensive options such as Aaron Mooy, James McCarthy and Oliver Abildgaard, who all came off the bench in Perth, but O’Riley could maintain his new role.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. The game is also being streamed via the BT Sport Player and the LiveScore app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Leipzig proved too strong for Celtic last week, with a Joe Hart howler turning the tide after the Bhoys had fought back to level.

The teams have met twice previously befoer this season, in the 2018/2019 Europa League group stage.

On both occasions the home side won their game, with a 2-1 Celtic win at Parkhead followed by a 2-0 loss in Germany.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

There was a thrilling end to Saturday's Premiership clash after St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell levelled three minutes into stoppage-time only for Giorgos Giakoumakis to turn home Alexandro Bernabei's cross from close range two minutes later to seal a dramatic 2-1 win.

What are the match odds?

Leipzig are favourites at 23/10 with Celtic 2/1 and the draw priced at 27/10.

What are the managers saying?

Ange Postecoglou:

“The one thing you know about this level, and that is what you need to get accustomed to, is that it is relentless. It is the highest level of club football so there are no easy games.

“You can play 100 games at Champions League level and you know the next one is still going to be difficult. That’s the experience that you come through, that you go into every game understanding that.

“Maybe when you begin, you think it maybe gets easier. It doesn’t. It stays exactly the same. It’s why even some of the greatest sides haven’t won it yet, because it’s constantly demanding at this level.”

Marco Rose:

“Next Tuesday in Glasgow, we are in for a hot ride - we can be sure of that.”