Manchester United are in Spain for this week's Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with reigning La Liga champions Atlético Madrid. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at the Metropolitano Stadium, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

There should be more options in defence for Manchester United with Eric Bailly back in training after an ankle problem and Phil Jones now eligible for the Champions League after being added to the squad.

Edinson Cavani has been absent of late and news on his availability is expected on Tuesday.

Raphael Varane came on as a late substitute at the weekend after being ill and there are some big decisions for Ralf Rangnick to make with Fred and Anthony Elanga both scoring off the bench at Leeds. The likes of Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are also pushing for recalls.

Reports in the Spanish media suggest that Atléti boss Diego Simeone has been trying out a projected line-up with Joao Felix and Angel Correa as a mobile front two in training, meaning Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez would start on the bench .

Injuries to Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass and a suspension for Yannick Carrasco leave that trio out while doubts remain over their captain Koke has emerged as a doubt. There are also question marks over Thomas Lemar and second-choice keeper Benjamin Lecomte. Jose Maria Gimenez returns to the squad.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and on BT Sport 2. The game is also streamed live on the LiveScore and BT Sport apps.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides have met just twice in Europe previously, home and away in the 1991/92 Cup Winners Cup. Alex Ferguson’s side were beaten 3-0 at the Vincente Calderon in the first leg before a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford saw the Spanish side progress.

What are the match odds?

The home side are favourites at 29/10 with the visitors and the draw both priced at 2/1.

What are the managers saying?

Ralf Rangnick (speaking after his side's win over Leeds at the weekend):

"That was the best possible answer the team could give. It was perfect with regard to maturity, unity and the best reply that they could give to some articles last week that there was some disruption in the locker room.

"I think a game like this one today you can only win as a team and with the mentality of a team and this was, apart from the three points, the most important thing."

Diego Simeone (after his side's 3-0 weekend win over Osasuna).:

“We came from a hard blow (against Levante) and it’s been difficult because we had just a few days to prepare.

“We started very well, with a good attacking shape and Marcos (Llorente) in midfield, which gives us something extra, as we know he does.”