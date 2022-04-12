Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring in the Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City travel to Atlético Madrid for this week’s Champions League last eight second leg clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

The Atlético tie has been billed as a clash of styles between Pep Guardiola’s fluid approach and the more rugged tactics of his opposite number Diego Simeone.

A late goal from the in-form Kevin De Bruyne has the Citizens 1-0 after last week's first leg.

Manchester City have no fresh injury worries after their weekend draw with Liverpool and Kyler Walker is back from a ban. The second leg comes too early for Ruben Dias Cole Palmer.

Atleti's Renan Lodi and Hector Herrera sat out their weekend defeat to Mallorca and remain major doubts for this game. Stefan Savic overcame a knock to feature and should make the line-up for this game.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live through the Virgin Media Player, LiveScore app and BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the second competitive meeting between the sides, with City's 1-0 last week the first.

What are the match odds?

City are clear favourites at 3/4. Atleti are 15/4 and the draw is 13/5.

Pep Guardiola's men are 1/14 to make the last four with the Madrid side 1/14.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

With Sunday's potentially Premier League title-deciding clash with Liverpool ending all-square, there's been plenty of talk about what was a pulsating game.

What are the camps saying?

Kevin de Bruyne:

“We don’t have the time. Even if you wanted to think about it Monday is a recovery day and then on Tuesday we are leaving for Madrid. Then it is the same for the cup game.

“It would have been nice to think about the end of the season but you don’t get the time. Maybe that’s a good thing. We’ll play, play, play and then see what happens..

“I think it’s probably going to be a little bit tight at the beginning. Depending on the score it has to change if it stays this way but I don’t expect it to be a similar game to Sunday.”

Diego Simeone:

“Numbers speak for themselves, stats speak for themselves. The amount of goals they score at home, they play in a very dynamic way, they push players forward, always looking to play collectively in a lovely way.

“We play just with that feeling that we want to go through, looking to face a team that have the weapons they have. In the first half we defended extremely well.

“They managed to score because they attacked in a very good way. In the second half we could have attacked a bit better in a few situations on the counter attack. We had to suffer. We have to go to Madrid now and do the same and use the tools we have at our disposal.”