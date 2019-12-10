Liverpool's Champions League defence hangs in the balance tonight, while Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham Hotspur side to Bayern Munich in an attempt to avenge their recent 7-2 defeat by the Germans.

What time, what channel and our predictions for this week’s Champions League games

TUESDAY

RED BULL SALZBURG v LIVERPOOL (5.55pm) - RTE 2, Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 3

Liverpool’s Champions League fate hangs in the balance as they take on the side that cannot stop scoring in a contest that has the potential to offer up a major blow to Liverpool ahead of their trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Club Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s European champions needed a winning goal from Mohamed Salah to quell the threat of a dangerous Salzburg side at Anfield in October and a victory for the home side in this return match would end Liverpool’s Champions League reign in what would be shocking fashion.

One to watch: Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg)

Flying high: Erling Braut Haaland is in a rich vein of form for Red Bull Salzburg ahead of tonight’s showdown with Liverpool. Photo: Krugfoto/AFP via Getty Images

This teenager has already broken through through the 20-goal barrier for his club and he has scored eight Champions League goals this season, averaging a goal every 37 minutes.

Verdict: Liverpool get through after a scare or two.





CHELSEA v LILLE (8pm) - BT Sport 2, Vigin Media 2

Chelsea need a win against Lille to be sure of reaching the round of 16 as Group H concludes with three teams fighting it out for the two qualification places.

Lille are already out of the competition and their away record this season suggests they will struggle to lift themselves for the trip to Stamford Bridge as they have one just once on their travels in the French league this season and have been well beaten away from home against Ajax and Valencia in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard is calling on his players to be more clinical. Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

One to watch: Victor Osimhen (Lille)

The shining star of the Lille side this season, he is scoring the goals that kept their faltering season afloat.

Verdict: Chelsea into the knock-out stages





WEDNESDAY

DINAMO ZAGREB v MANCHESTER CITY - (5.55pm) Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 3

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may look to rest some of his star names for a game that means little to his side after they secured progress to the next phase of the Champions League with a game to spare.

This match is far more significant for City’s Croatian opponents, who still have a big chance of making it through to the last-16 if Group C rivals Shakhtar Donetsk drop points in their final group game at home to Atalanta.

Pep Guardiola recognises Manchester City have fallen off the pace (Martin Rickett/PA)

One to watch: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

This Croatian international has been in good goalscoring form this season and his goals were crucial to get Dinamo through to the group stages of the Champions League.

Verdict: Even on half power, City will beat Dinamo.





BAYERN MUNICH v TOTTENHAM (8pm) - Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2

Tottenham could not have imagined the scenario they would find themselves in as they prepare to lock horns with Bayern Munich seeking some revenge following their 7-2 drubbing against the German champions in October, with their place in the last-16 secured with a game to spare.

Jose Mourinho hands the ball to Troy Parrott after Tottenham’s victory. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

With both teams already through to the knock-out stages of the competition, expect changes aplenty from both sides as young players get their chance to shine at the Allianz Arena on a night when Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is expected to make a Champions League debut for Spurs.

One to watch: Troy Parrott (Tottenham,

After his Premier League debut last weekend, Parrott’s exciting 2019 will have another high as he is expected to play in a much-changed Tottenham team in Munich. It is a challenge this young man should take in his stride.

Verdict: Bayern to beat an under-strength Tottenham side.

Online Editors