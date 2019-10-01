The Champions League group stages continue this week, with pressure on three of England's contestants after disappointing results on Matchday 1.

What time, what channel and our predictions - all you need to know about this week's Champions League matches

TUESDAY

TOTTENHAM v BAYERN MUNICH (Virgin Media Sport, RTE 2, BT Sport 2)

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is under huge pressure to take strides forward in the Champions League this season after this side were well-beaten by Liverpool in the first knock-out round of last season's competition.

France defender Lucas Hernandez was a mega-money signing from Atletico Madrid ahead of this season, but so much of their hopes continue to rest on the shoulders of leading scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has already taken his Bayern goal tally for this season into double figures.

Robert Lewandowski, pictured, and his Bayern Munich team-mates will be Spurs’ opponents on Tuesday night (Matthias Schrader/AP)

One to watch: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

This supremely gifted French winger has been among the goals in the opening weeks of the season and he has the quality to unsettle a Tottenham backline that has conceded too many goals in 2019.

Verdict: Bayern to pile the misery on Tottenham with an away win.

MANCHESTER CITY v DINAMO ZAGREB (Virgin Media One, BT Sport 3)

The Croatian champions face a huge task as they aim to halt Pep Guardiola's dream team, with their dominance on home soil tough to transfer onto the Champions League stage.

They will have been encouraged by a thumping 4-0 win against Italian side Atalanta in their opening Group C game, with coach Nenad Bjelica insisting he will not change his tactics against City as made this vow: "We have shown what we are about with our first Champions League match and now we will go for three points in every game, including against Man City."

One to watch: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Orsic made his mark with a hat-trick in the opening Champions League group match against Atalanta, just a week after he made his full international debut for Croatia.

Verdict: Man City make it two wins in a row in Group C.

WEDNESDAY

LIVERPOOL v RED BULL SALZBURG (Virgin Media One, BT Sport 2)

Liverpool have left themselves with no margin for error after a defeat against Napoli marked a flat start to their defence of the Champions League trophy, with the in-form Austrian champions dangerous opponents as they look to get their European campaign underway.

Liverpool were beaten away to Napoli (AP)

Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch promotes an attacking brand of football that was in evidence as his side recorded a thrilling 6-2 win in their opening Group E match, with the side that scored a staggering 46 goals in their opening ten competitive matches this season clearly high on confidence.

One to watch: Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg)

The gifted son of Roy Keane’s old friend Alf-Inge Haaland turned in a sparkling display as he fired a hat-trick in his side’s first-half destruction of Genk in their Champions League opener, but he is an injury doubt for the game at Anfield.

Verdict: Liverpool need to be wary of Salzburg’s attacking power, but they should have the quality to get the win they need.

LILLE v CHELSEA (Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 3)

Christophe Galtier was saluted as he effectively won the only prize up for grabs in a French league dominated by Paris Saint-Germain last season, with his side’s second-place finish earning them a place in the Champions League.

They have struggled to maintain that momentum in the opening weeks of the season, with three defeats and a draw in their opening four away games including a thumping 3-0 defeat against Ajax in their Champions League opener.

One to watch: Loic Remy (Lille)

A striker with a point to prove against his former club, Remy failed to shine during his time at Chelsea and his career will edge towards a conclusion unless to finds his form at Lille.

Verdict: Chelsea cannot afford a defeat after losing their opening match against Valencia, but they will have to settle for a draw in France.

Online Editors