Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Celtic will find out who they will face in this season's Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know about the draw.

Where and when is the draw?

The draw takes place this Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey, the venue for the 2023 final, at 5pm Irish time.

Where can I watch the draw?

BT Sport 1 are covering the draw from 4.45pm. They are also streaming the draw live on the BT Sport player and it will also be shown on BT Sport and UEFA's YouTube channels.

What teams have qualified?

The final list will be completed after Wednesday's play-off round but but here is the list of teams as it stands.

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Tottenham

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Sevilla

Inter

Juventus

Milan

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt

Leipzig

Leverkusen

Marseille

PSG

Porto

Sporting CP

Ajax

Club Brugge

Salzburg

Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shaktar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille (TBC)

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Celtic, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC

When will the fixtures be?

The teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the top two in each qualifying for the last 16 and the third placed team dropping down into the Europa League.

There will be six match days in order for all the group matches to be played in the final season before the new 'Swiss format' is introduced. They will take place on 6/7 September, 13/14 September, 4/5 October, 11/12 October, 25/26 October and 1/2 November, before breaking for the World Cup in Qatar.

The round of 16 is due to take place over two legs on 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March 2023. The quarter-finals are scheduled for 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023 with the semi-final on 9/10 and 16/17 May 2023 and the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.