What time, what channel and all you need to know about Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City takes place tonight, with Liverpool waiting in the final.

When and where is it on?

The game kicks off tonight in the Santiago Bernabeu at 8pm.

What's the team news?

Real Madrid left the majority of their star players in reserve for last weekend's title-clinching victory over Espanyol, with key men such as Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos set to return to the starting line-up.

Likewise, Man City boss Pep Guardiola opted to keep Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva out of the starting team for the win over Leeds but both are expected to be returned to the side tonight.

Where can I watch the game?

Virgin Media Two are showing tonight's game, with coverage starting at 7pm. The game will also be live on BT Sport.

What are the odds?

Real Madrid are 9/4 to win tonight, while Man City are evens and the draw is 14/5. Man City are 2/9 to progress to the final, while Real Madrid are 16/5.