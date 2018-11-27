The Champions League group stages are reaching a crucial phase and here is your Independent.ie guide to the Premier League teams in action this week.

The Champions League group stages are reaching a crucial phase and here is your Independent.ie guide to the Premier League teams in action this week.

What time, what channel - All you need to know about this week's Champions League games

TUESDAY

LYON v MANCHESTER CITY - BT Sport 3 (8.00pm)

City’s shock defeat against Lyon in the opening week of Champions League matches is a distant memory now, with Pep Guardiola’s side bouncing back from that setback and will secure their place in the last-16 of the competition if they win the re-match in France.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has struggled to find consistency in his side’s set-up and that has not been helped by the enigmatic form of star duo Memphis Depay and Nabil Fekir, who can be as brilliant as they can be frustrating.

Genesio clashed with Depay in a very public fall-out earlier this season and their fragile relationship will be tested in the coming months if the Dutch winger continues to test the boundaries by turning up late for training and breaking club rules.

One to watch: Nabil Fekir (Lyon)

France's midfielder Nabil Fekir holds the World Cup trophy

The French World Cup winner who so nearly joined Liverpool last summer has taken time to settle back into life at Lyon. He will relish the chance to shine against a top Premier League club.

Verdict: City to get their revenge on Lyon.

MANCHESTER UNITED v YOUNG BOYS - BT Sport 2 (8.00pm)

United’s away win against Juventus in Turin in the last round of Champions League matches was the stand-out result of this season’s competition to date and a home win against Young Boys could now seal a place in the last-16 for Jose Mourinho’s side.

If Valencia fail to beat Juventus in Spain, United will be through to the next round if they beat Young Boys and there is every reason to believe both of those results will come to pass.

Jose Mourinho questioned the heart of his players after Saturday's draw against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

United hammered this same opponent 3-0 in September and while Gerardo Seoane’s side are running away with the Swiss league once again, they lack the class to make the step up in the Champions League.

One to watch: Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys)

This veteran French striker cannot stop scoring in this season and he could be a threat if United's defence lose focus.

Verdict: A comfortable win for United.

WEDNESDAY

TOTTENHAM v INTER MILAN - BT Sport 3 (8.00pm)

Tottenham led 1-0 heading into the final five minutes of their opening Champions League game against Inter in September and if they had held on to that advantage, they would be knocking on the door of a place in the last-16.

Instead, Mauricio Pochettino's side conceded two late goals at the San Siro and it means they need to beat Inter by a more convincing scoreline that 2-1 and then probably win against Barcelona at the Not Camp in their last group game to sneak through.

While this combination of results sound improbable, Barca are already through to the next round and may well rest star men for their remaining group games, which could open the door for Spurs if they can beat Inter at Wembley.

One to watch: Mauro Icardi (Inter)

Inter forward Mauro Icardi, right, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Milan San Siro Stadium

This Argentine forward has been in fine form for Inter this season and he will be a big goal threat for Tottenham to manage.

Verdict: A draw that will end Tottenham’s Champions League hopes.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN v LIVERPOOL - BT Sport 2 (8.00pm)

After away defeats against Napoli and Red Star Belgrade, this has suddenly become a huge fixture for Liverpool and a defeat would leave last season’s Champions League finalists in real peril of missing out on qualification to the last-16.

Victory in Paris will be enough to send Klopp’s side through so long as Napoli do not lose to Red Star in Naples, yet this is a match laced with peril for a Liverpool side that have turned in their worst two performances of the season in their two defeats in this competition.

Against a PSG team loaded with attacking brilliance, Liverpool will be undone unless they rise to the challenge in the French capital and Klopp would happily sign for a draw now.

One to watch: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The star of last summer’s World Cup finals has the quality to give Klopp's team real concerns.

Verdict: Liverpool to escape with a high scoring draw.

Online Editors