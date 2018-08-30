This evening's draw decides which group each of the 32 teams that qualified for the Champions League will compete in. Manchester City, Liverpool , Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will all be part of the draw.

This evening's draw decides which group each of the 32 teams that qualified for the Champions League will compete in. Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will all be part of the draw.

What time does it start and how can watch: Everything you need to know about today's Champions League draw

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be livestreamed on Uefa.com and live coverage will begin on BT Sport 2 at 4.30pm.

Which teams have reached this stage?

Here are the 32 qualified teams, according to the pots that they will be drawn from:

Pot one: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Pot two: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Napoli, Tottenham, Roma.

Pot three: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia.

Pot four: Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Young Boys, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Crvena zvezda, AEK Athens .

How does the draw work?

The clubs are divided into four pots. Pot one includes the defending champions, the Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pot two, three and four are decided based on club coefficients

Where is the final being played?

The final will be played at Atletico Madrid's home - the Estadio Metropolitano - on June 1, 2019.

What are the latest odds on the Champions League 2018-19 winner?

Manchester City currently stand as favourites to win the tournament come next June, at 5/1. Juventus and Barcelona are both available at odds of 6/1, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at 7/1. Defending champions Real Madrid can be backed at 8/1.

