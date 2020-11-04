'We play a short corner and forget about the man up top' - Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as he blasts 'unforgivable' error

Was that the end of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era as Manchester United manager?

After a disastrous start to the Premier League season that has left United in 15th position and already out of the title race, Solskjaer's position was already in doubt ahead of his side's Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir.

That before another woeful performance that will be remembered for defending described as 'embarrassing' and 'like under-10s football' by United great Paul Scholes as another defeat was inked onto Solskjaer's record.

Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition, but they were too good for United as Solskjaer was left to offer up more excuses.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba was allowed to run half the length of the field to open the scoring for the home side and Edin Visca doubled that lead before Nemanja Matic responded for United.

Yet there was to be no second half fightback and Solskjaer admitted his team are in a difficult position heading into Saturday's game against Everton.

"Performance was not good enough against a team that worked and ran and hit us on the break a couple of times," he said.

"They scored two goals, like you do in Europe, when you do not defend well enough. The first one is that we play a short corner and forget about the man up top. That is unforgivable.

"The second one as well, we are not very well organised to counter the press. Two tough goals to give away and then we did not have enough to come back in the second half. Anthony Martial scored a good goal but the second half we threw everything at it and could not break them down."

After losing against Arsenal on Sunday, Solskjaer needed a reaction from his team, but he admitted this performance was not acceptable.

"They (two losses ) have set us back a lot," he added. "You get a reality check every time you play a game of football. Nothing becomes history as quick as a football game. You don't turn up and get three points in the Champions League. They are a team well organised and we were not good enough. That is it.

"It is not to be easy to be positive now, when you have just lost the way we did but these players are good and we have a good chance on Saturday morning to get going again."

United midfielder Donny van de Beek offered up similar sentiments as he spoke to BT Sport.

"I am really disappointed," said the Dutchman. "We started OK in the first 10 minutes but then gave a ball away, I don't know how and after that we lost the confidence. We can play much better.

"We are a team and everyone has a responsibility. As I said before, we can play much better.

"I had a feeling (after Anthony Martial goal) and there was a lot of space to play and create but we did not create many chances.

"For them it is a really nice win and for us very disappointing. We need to improve a lot.

"We are Man United and we need to improve. The games before against Arsenal we did not play our best game. Now we have to step up against Everton."

