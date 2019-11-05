Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp conceded his side's defensive frailties need to be resolved after they struggled to click into top gear as they beat Genk 2-1 in the Champions League at Anfield.

'We need to work on that' - Jurgen Klopp admits his side need to improve in one key area ahead of Man City clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's second half winner secured a victory that moved Liverpool a giant step closer to the last-16, yet the lack of dynamism in Liverpool's attacking performance was mixed with more concerns in their defensive display.

Ahead of Sunday's crunch Premier League clash against title rivals Manchester City at Anfield, Klopp conceded his side need to resolve defensive concerns that are not restricted to one area.

"All the goals we have conceded have been completely different," stated Klopp. "These things we can summarise so it's not about defending but about being 100% spot on in these situations. We know that and we need to work on that.

"It was a good goal from them. It kept them alive. In the end, if we only score one and they score one it's a lot of effort. Ox (Oxlade-Chamberlain) got that wonderful goal but again, we don't finish the situation. The players came through but you saw after a while it gets hard to get that rhythm and at the end of the game it was not there. We got a little bit of trouble but not really. It was job done.

"We didn't finish our situations in the way we could have done. We had a lot of shots and some really big chances that we usually use. We didn't do that and it kept the game open. That gave them a lot of energy.

"We were the clear favourites tonight. If we scored two or three in the first half nobody would have thought that couldn't have happened, but it went 1-1 and then it got tricky.

"Now we are all good. Tomorrow will be a nice recovery day for everybody and then prepare for Manchester City. We have no new injuries, so that's a good thing."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Klopp also offered up his first public comments on Liverpool's decision to play their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa a day before their first team stars will play in the FIFA World Club Cup in Qatar.

The Liverpool boss had initially ruled out playing both competitions in the same week, but he conceded there was no alternative solution amid the fixture pile-up.

"All the other alternatives were just no good for us. Now we have a little bit of time to think it through," he added.

"We will see. The final decision about the team line-ups has not been made. It's not that we can play here and then there the next day. It's not to be decided now.

"The Club World Cup, you play only if you win the Champions League and that doesn’t happen in your life five million times, so that means we will take the opportunity if they ask you. Is it the best time of the year? No. Are we anyway pretty busy? Yes. But you go there and we try to play all the games we have with all that we have.

"Do we want to be really in trouble with FIFA? I am not sure. Do we want to be really in trouble with the EFL? Probably not. We respect the competitions. The Carabao Cup, it always sounds like we don’t want to play it but that’s not true.

"Now there was this situation where nobody had an idea and I think you should really think about things like this before you start."

