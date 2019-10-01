'We need to start a new chapter' - Mauricio Pochettino calls for Tottenham changes after Bayern Munich hammering

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino sent more messages to his chairman Daniel Levy after his side were hammered 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Pochettino made it clear at the back end of last season and throughout last summer that he wanted to shake-up his squad in the transfer window, yet several top targets failed to arrive and star names like Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose remained at the club despite appearing to be keen to move on.

Now Pochettino has suggested the club did not listen to his advice last summer, as he summed up the most chastening moment of his reign as Tottenham manager.

"After the Champions League final it was a chapter closed and the club need to start a new chapter," he stated. "This defeat is not going to change my opinion.

"You need to show your quality like a man first. To face it like a professional is like a man. You need to put your quality and how strong you are to face it like a person. We need to face it like men and be stronger and bounce back and change the feeling.

"It’s going to be a tough season, I told you that months ago. The most important thing is to move on from this defeat. Of course, we have to assess the team always and our players is the most difficult job for us.

"I think after five years, I think to be clear and to try to work like always, trying to give solutions to my players. We are very critical with ourselves. We need to move on. It's now psychological and it’s more damaging to talk among each other.

"We need one analysis, one assessment and then stick to it and improve from there. This type of result is tough but now it’s to not rush into judgement or assessment. My feeling was good after 30 minutes and nobody expected that result at that point. It was a strange game and a little bit unlucky for us.

"Today is a moment where we know how we feel, all disappointed. The feelings are not so good. Now is a moment to be calm. After a result like today, there will be no shouting or talking when the emotion is on the skin.

"I think to explain a little the game is yes they were very clinical in front of goal. It was a game about attempts or shots on target and it was similar but they were very clinical.

"The timing of the goal arriving in a moment that was massive, crucial and a very big impact for us, arriving in the last action to concede the second goal in the first half after playing a really good first half, a very good first 30 minutes. The team were playing so well and nobody expected what happened to us in the second half."

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry embarrassed Tottenham as he scored a stunning four goals and he added to their woes with a tweet after the game that was a clear nod to his former employers.

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

