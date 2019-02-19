'We made our life difficult' - Jurgen Klopp pinpoints why Liverpool drew a blank against Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's final ball let them down as they drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

A tense game at Anfield ended in frustration for Liverpool, as their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failed to fire against a Bayern side deploying a cautious approach.

While Klopp was frustrated with aspects of his side's display, he insisted the stalemate is a result his side can build on on a night when his side kept a clean sheet in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk.

"We made life difficult with the last pass today - about 10 or 12 times a promising situation and then not quite," stated Klopp. "We can play better. We should play better.

Neuer had 62 touches of the ball tonight.

Alisson had 30.



"In the first half we had the bigger chances. I can't remember any chances for either side in the second half. It wasn't a Champions League night from that point of view. From a result point of view, it's OK. It's not a dream result but it's a good one.

"It was a clean sheet without the big man (Van Dijk). A lot of people wouldn't have expected that. The defending was good. A lot of things were really good. I’m not over the moon but I’m completely OK with the game."

"If Bayern had been full of confidence we might have had more space. Both centre-half pairings had a lot of ball and played around. Not a lot of things happened. We had our moments and in those moments you have to score.

"It was an intense game for both sides. It is not a game we will remember in 30 years. It's the result we have and we will wok with that."

Sadio Mane attempts an over-head kick during last night’s first leg against Bayern Munich. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted he was frustrated by his side's failure to find a breakthrough, but he offered an upbeat verdict heading into the second leg in Germany.

"We're disappointed not to score. But we kept a clean sheet and defended well. We had enough chances, especially in the first half," he told BT Sport.

"It's not the worst result in the world. The performance level was good but we lacked that bit in the final third. They're a good team, they're going to keep the ball. At times we found it frustrating. We were a bit unlucky in front of goal.

"It's still alive. We've got games before the second leg. We've got to be confident still. It'll be difficult but we have experience in the Champions League. We can go there and hurt them."

