'We made it. Wow. I don't know what to feel' - Emotional Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea's Champions League success

Emotional Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claimed he had a feeling his side would win the Champions League final as he struggled to contain his emotions after a thrilling 1-0 win against Manchester City in Porto.

Mason Mount’s inch-perfect assist and Kai Havertz’s ice-cool finish sunk City's hopes of a maiden Champions League win, as Chelsea claimed their second title in the competition to etch boss Tuchel's name into the Stamford Bridge annals.

After wins against City in the FA Cup and the Premier League in recent weeks, Chelsea secured the third and most golden of victories on a night when Tuchel's tactical master class restricted City to just one shot on target over the course of the 90 minutes.

After losing last season's Champions League final, the emotion was even more intense for Tuchel as he got his hands on the biggest trophy in European football for the first time in his coaching career.

"We made it. Wow. I don't know what to feel," said Tuchel, who was joined on the pitch with his wife and two children to celebrate the moment.

"I was so grateful to arrive a second time in the final. I felt different. I knew we could win this and we did it.

"The players were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be braver and create dangerous counter-attacks. It was a tough physical game. We had to help each other out."

Read More

When Chelsea paid Bayer Leverkusen £70million for Havertz last summer eyebrows were raised in some quarters, but Chelsea were convinced of the 21-year-old's pure talent.

And now the classy forward has ended a testing campaign that included a battle with Covid-19 with a goal of the utmost quality – on the highest stage and at the perfect time.

Havertz looked dazed as he tried to sum up his emotions on a night when he cemented his place in the game's folklore by scoring a goal that won the Champions League.

"I don't know what to say," the match-winner told BT Sport. "It's an incredible feeling. We deserve this. I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here."

Euphoric Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta could not contain his joy as he lifted the trophy and admitted this was his ultimate ambition in his nine years as a Chelsea player.

"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win," he stated. "I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."