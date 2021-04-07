Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accused his players of gifting Real Madrid an advantage after the Spanish giants won the first leg of a compelling Champions League quarter-final 3-1 in Spain.

Klopp's side will have to produce a dramatic comeback against the Spanish giants after a chaotic and ill-disciplined display in Spain, with Liverpool punished for their sloppy errors.

Liverpool will have to produce a dramatic comeback against the Spanish giants after a chaotic and ill-disciplined display in Spain, with Klopp's men punished for their sloppy errors.

"If you want to go to the semi-final, you have to earn the right to do so. We didn't do that tonight, especially in the first half," he admitted.

"The only good thing I can say, apart from the goal, is it's only the first half of the tie. We just didn't play good enough football to cause Real Madrid more problems.

"We made it too easy for them. These mistakes can happen. We didn't deserve a lot more but that one goal and the second half was OK. It gives us a lifeline."

Read More

After a poor first half showing, Naby Keita was replaced after 42 minutes and, while Klopp attempted to play down the early substitution, it was for tactical reasons.

"I know it is now a big story and I don’t like it anymore to be honest, but it was just Naby was not on the game. He was not the only one but we need Naby in a game that he is really part of and playing football," he stated.

"It was tactical, let me say it like this but I could have done a few more changes in that moment. Thank God I didn’t, but it was just that."

As he looked ahead to the second led next week he added: "We have to go for everything. We cannot say there's no chance for us in Champions League. We have to fight until the end and we will.

"This is a good result for Real Madrid. With each day, we will go over it until the next game. There's a chance but we have to play much better football."

Klopp’s team famously came from 3-0 down to beat Barcelona in the semi-final on their way to winning a sixth European Cup two years ago and the task in the last-eight second leg at home is likely to be just as difficult.

With no fans inside Anfield to produce that special European atmosphere and a team performing at a significantly lower level than in 2019, even an away goal given to them by Mohamed Salah’s 26th in 44 Champions League matches may not be of much help.

“Of course, it is completely different. Completely different,” added Klopp.

“If you want to have some emotional memories, then you watch the Barcelona game back and 80 per cent of this game was the atmosphere in the stadium, so yes, we have to do it without that.

“But it is not that I sit here and think, ‘Comebacks are our thing, we do it all the time’. We did from time to time but we always had supporters in the stadium.

“We don’t have that this time so I don’t know if we can do it, but I can promise you we will give it a proper try.

“It must be a really tricky task for Real Madrid at Anfield with or without supporters.

“This here (at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium inside Madrid’s club’s training ground) was really strange.

“It was really difficult, a different situation with the stadium, but Anfield is at least a proper stadium and that will be good for us.”

Talk of revenge for their 2018 final defeat to Real had been banished pre-match but in truth they hardly came close to laying a glove on the 13-time champions, for whom Vinicius Junior scored twice either side of one from Marco Asensio.

"It was difficult. We played against a good side," declared Liverpool captain Georginio Wijnaldum.

"The way we did in the first half wasn't good. We lost it quickly with simple passes. Two moments of not concentrating enough and they scored. We weren't sharp enough.

"We said in the second half we have to play our footballand not lose the ball too easily and concentrate more. They were a few times dangerous with long balls. We played our own game [at times after the break] and that's why we scored. Unfortunately, they scored and that makes it more difficult.

"The goal gave us confidence. We hoped for a better result. Now we have to give everything in the second leg."

Read More

Online Editors