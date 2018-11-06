Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned his players that they have need to improve after a surprise 2-0 Champions League defeat against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned his players that they have need to improve after a surprise 2-0 Champions League defeat against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

'We have to do better' - Jurgen Klopp not happy with his Liverpool players after Champions League shock

A second defeat in Group C leaves Liverpool in second place behind Napoli with two games left to play and they face a tricky away game against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in their next match.

This latest setback leaves last season's Champions League finalists in a vulnerable position and Klopp didn't mince his words as he reflected on a poor night for his team.

"The boys are very disappointed, I'm very disappointed and we have to do better. We have to do better because we can do better, but tonight it is too late," he declared.

Jurgen Klopp didn't see much that he liked in Belgrade 😡



Life just got a lot more difficult for Liverpool in Group C. pic.twitter.com/wtbsMDX6bP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2018

"They were aggressive, very aggressive, in all parts – but they were aggressive in the last game as well, we only did better. We made life a bit too easy tonight for Belgrade, that’s the main problem.

"As I said, they deserved it with the passion they showed. In the end you have to score goals in a game and if you think about how often we were in the box and around, that's what you have to do in a game but you have to make the last decision in the right way and we didn't. That's why we lost 2-0.

"They had too many set pieces that's true and with one of them they scored. Then more or less straight away they score the second one and then the atmosphere was completely different, you could feel it.

"They were on their bikes and we had to deal with the situation. It is not what we wanted and we will go for the other two games 100 per cent. We all have to deal with it now."

Klopp defended his decision to make changes to his side as Daniel Sturridge was handed a rare start, as he insisted he was ready for the challenge that lay ahead in the final two games of the group.

"It made sense to make a few changes, a few we had to make and a few we wanted to," he added.

Bad day at the office folks!!the damage was done in the first 30 mins or so!!no way back from then!You have to earn the right to play against a team like them with the tremendous help they get from their fans(Amazing atmosphere)and we didn’t. — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 6, 2018

"In the end, it’s easy to say it didn’t work out. Of course, we need to make sure it will not happen again otherwise it will be difficult because the next game is already an away game again and the last one is a very difficult home game against Napoli.

"We have to make sure in Paris we do better. There were a lot of moments when we could get in control of the game and we didn’t do it, we made the wrong decisions.

" I don’t think that’s anything to do with being away or home, it just happened. We will talk about that and will do it better 100 per cent, but for tonight we can’t change it anymore, unfortunately.

Online Editors