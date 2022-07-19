‘We don’t do that at home to a team in the Leinster Senior Cup, never mind to Ludogorets in the Champions League’

Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers after the Champions League second qualifying round first leg defeat to Ludogorets at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley admits that his Shamrock Rovers side have left themselves with a mission impossible by conceding a late goal in Bulgaria, with sloppy play unacceptable in the Leinster Senior Cup, which effectively ends their Champions League dream.

Rovers had recovered from a poor first half performance against Ludogorets, the Hoops 2-0 down at the break in Razgrad, to take the game to Ludogorets, and with the score still at 2-0 heading into injury time, the tie looked to be still alive for Rovers.

But naive play from a free kick close to Alan Mannus' goal gifted possession to Ludogorets and sub Igor Thiago was able to fire home, his shot taking a deflection to make it 3-0.

"It's almost impossible, really. It's 3-0 and they are a very good side, 2-0 is a different game," Bradley said after the game.

"We have been there before with Slovan Bratislava, and it would have been a different game and that is why the third goal is so disappointing. You have practically given them the tie which is really frustrating.

"The second half was a big improvement and we knew we had the second leg to come in Tallaght and it's 2-0. You take that and say okay, and make a right game of it in Tallaght. But it was naivety - we play when we're not supposed to play and invite them on to press us and we get punished," added Bradley, clearly unhappy at his side's off-colour display in the first half.

"I thought first half we were poor and they were very good. The second half we were good with one or two good chances and we were playing some good football. But the third goal we have given away is really, really poor from our point of view and really naive. It makes it an almost impossible challenge," he said.

"The players know that in the first half we weren’t good enough. And there were so many positives from the second half to take into next week.

"So when you give away a goal in the last 40 seconds like we did, we play out when we’re not set to play is really, really naive from a really experienced group of players.

"And the players know in the dressing room that shouldn’t happen. We don’t do that at home to a team in the Leinster Senior Cup, never mind to Ludogorets in the Champions League. It’s really really poor from us," added the Rovers boss before the trek back to Dublin to prepare for the next test, a league game at home to Drogheda United on Saturday before Ludogorets make their trip to Dublin.

"We'll have to focus on Drogheda now, learn from this and focus on Drogheda, we'll assess how we go and approach the game next week, look at it and review it.

"The first half wasn't good enough, the second half was a lot better, so we'll assess it over the weekend and make a plan for how we assess the game on Tuesday."