Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are not out to avenge their 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted his side will not be inspired by a desire to gain revenge on Real Madrid in Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu.

Klopp's side were beaten by Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, with an injury inflicted on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah by Sergio Ramos leaving a bad taste in the mouth for the Premier League side.

While Klopp admits he was not happy with Ramos after the incident, he stressed his wounds have healed in the three years since, with his side winning the Champions League and Premier League since then.

"Revenge for 2018? In general, it's not revenge," he said. "We are not a revenge tour here. I don't believe too much in revenge.

"Life is like this. You try everything to win a game and you lose it. Then you meet an opponent again one day, but this is not about the past. I don't believe in revenge, but it would be nice to get through against Real Madrid.

"They are outstanding and know exactly how it goes. They know how to win the Champions League.

"We are in a good moment. We had some good games before the international break and we came out with a really good performance on Saturday (3-0 win at Arsenal). We have to play another good game against Real Madrid or we will have no chance.

"I am not so determined to show the world how good we are to be honest. It's about us wanting to get whatever is possible out of this season. We have created the basis, we are still in the fight for Champions League spots as well (in the Premier League)."

Klopp was also asked whether he will be tempted to play Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in what would be a dynamic front four line-up, breaking with his habit of playing just three forward players and he gave a hint it will happen soon.

"You will have to wait," he added, stating he would not reveal any details of his team sheet. "Did Zinedine say anything about lineups? We will see. But it looked good huh at Arsenal? Looked good at Man City too.

"It will happen at some point that we play all four, but we will have to wait and see when that will be."

Diogo Jota was the Liverpool player selected to speak to the media and he suggested Real Madrid will be a tough nut to crack.

"I think the most important thing is the way they play," said the Portuguese striker.

"We have our manager that can probably guess, but we will never be sure until the game time, so we need to make sure we know their routines, even when they change a little bit because the ideas will be there and will still be the same.

"I think it is hard to predict things like that, we just need to do our best and know what they can do as well, even if they play with three or four at the back.

"They are the team with the most titles in this competition, so they are used to the knockout stages and we are going to need to be at our best if we want to get a result."

