Watch: 'We scored wonderful goals, they were thunderballs' - Jurgen Klopp beams after Liverpool's victory over PSG

Roberto Firmino struck a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Paris St Germain 3-2 at Anfield on Tuesday after Kylian Mbappe looked to have secured a point for the French side in a compelling Champions League Group C clash.

PSG had come back from two goals down with Mbappe equalising in the 83rd minute, but then Firmino, who started on the bench due to an eye injury, drilled home a low shot in the final seconds.

Daniel Sturridge, in for Firmino, had opened the scoring for an impressive Liverpool in the 30th minute with a fine header from an Andy Robertson cross.

Six minutes later last season's Champions League runners-up doubled their lead when PSG defender Juan Bernat tripped Georginio Wijnaldum in the area and James Milner slotted home the penalty.

The Parisians got themselves back into the game though five minutes before the break when Robertson failed to clear and Thomas Meunier drove home a first-time effort.

Then Mbappe stunned the raucous Anfield crowd with a clinical finish only to see Firmino grab the glory.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: "It was really important we started the game like before, so strong with the ball.

"We expected their changes, which makes defending a bit more difficult, but we did really well and closed many gaps.

"We scored wonderful goals, they were thunderballs."

Klopp said: "Their second goal was unnecessary, but that is their quality.

"But a 3-2 is exactly what people would have expected, both teams are not really (going) to defend over 90 minutes.

"So we used the situation one more time and had one more chance. We deserved the three points."

On Sturridge, the German coach added: "Daniel had a super game. I said to him before I had never seen him as good as he is now. He used that fitness and was all over the park."

