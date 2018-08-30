Some Liverpool fans were livid when the Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos touched Mo Salah on the shoulder after picking up the UEFA Defender of the Year gong.

Some Liverpool fans were livid when the Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos touched Mo Salah on the shoulder after picking up the UEFA Defender of the Year gong.

Watch: Sergio Ramos touches Mo Salah on the shoulder he injured in Champions League final after picking up award

Salah's Champions League final appearance was cut short when he clashed with the Spaniard and damaged his shoulder ligaments.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp branded Ramos "brutal" and "ruthless" for his part in the incident.

The Reds would go on to lose the game 3-1 with their Egyptian talisman off the field.

During this evening's Champions League draw in Monaco, Ramos picked up the award for Best Defender during last year’s competition.

On his way back to his seat, that was located directly behind Salah's, he touched the Liverpool player's shoulder, the one that was injured in last May's final. Salah did not seem impressed

Watch below:

Ramos vs Salah this is war 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/UfBOj5KAY4 — Tass (@FaZeTass) August 30, 2018

Online Editors