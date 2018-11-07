Sport Champions League

Wednesday 7 November 2018

Watch: Referee comes in for heavy criticism after awarding Man City a penalty for Raheem Sterling's stubbed toe

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group F - Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 7, 2018 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling goes down and is later awarded a penalty REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Referee Viktor Kassai has come in for heavy criticism after awarding Man City a very dubious penalty against Shakhtar Donetsk in tonight's Champions League tie at the Ethiad Stadium.

David Silva fired the home side ahead in the first half before Gabriel Jesus doubled Man City's advantage from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling acrobatically fell to the ground.

Replays showed that Sterling stubbed his toe on the ground and no Shakhtar player made contact with the England star. However, Kassai was quick to point to the spot despite stern protests from the visitors.

Jesus made no mistake with the penalty to put Pep Guardiola's side on the verge of the Champions League last 16.

