Referee Viktor Kassai has come in for heavy criticism after awarding Man City a very dubious penalty against Shakhtar Donetsk in tonight's Champions League tie at the Ethiad Stadium.

Referee Viktor Kassai has come in for heavy criticism after awarding Man City a very dubious penalty against Shakhtar Donetsk in tonight's Champions League tie at the Ethiad Stadium.

Watch: Referee comes in for heavy criticism after awarding Man City a penalty for Raheem Sterling's stubbed toe

David Silva fired the home side ahead in the first half before Gabriel Jesus doubled Man City's advantage from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling acrobatically fell to the ground.

Replays showed that Sterling stubbed his toe on the ground and no Shakhtar player made contact with the England star. However, Kassai was quick to point to the spot despite stern protests from the visitors.

Jesus made no mistake with the penalty to put Pep Guardiola's side on the verge of the Champions League last 16.

"Oh he's kicked the ground. Oh dear..."



"There's an official behind the goal. You've to question the reason for his existence!"



Man City are 2-0 up thanks to Gabriel Jesus' penalty. But replays show Raheem Sterling kicked the ground rather than being fouled. #VMSport pic.twitter.com/zQ03adpfk8 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 7, 2018

Online Editors