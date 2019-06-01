A ridiculous Champions League campaign got off to a fitting start in Madrid.

Watch: Mo Salah gives Liverpool lead in Champions League final after controversial penalty decision

Sadio Mane's attempt at a cross was adjudged to have been handled by Moussa Sissoko by referee Damir Skomina, who pointed to the spot.

There was a substantial wait as the video assistant referee checked the decision, but Salah kept his nerve and buried the spot-kick.

Watch the decision and the goal below.

What a close handball call this is on Sissoko pic.twitter.com/N1MYTJW1V7 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) June 1, 2019

