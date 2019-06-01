Sport Champions League

Saturday 1 June 2019

Watch: Mo Salah gives Liverpool lead in Champions League final after controversial penalty decision

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) concedes a penalty resulting in the opening goal scored by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.
Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) concedes a penalty resulting in the opening goal scored by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

A ridiculous Champions League campaign got off to a fitting start in Madrid.

Sadio Mane's attempt at a cross was adjudged to have been handled by Moussa Sissoko by referee Damir Skomina, who pointed to the spot.

There was a substantial wait as the video assistant referee checked the decision, but Salah kept his nerve and buried the spot-kick.

Watch the decision and the goal below.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Leinster show steel in Glasgow, Heineken Cup final reunion and Ireland's summer check-list

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport