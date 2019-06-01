Watch: Mo Salah gives Liverpool lead in Champions League final after controversial penalty decision
A ridiculous Champions League campaign got off to a fitting start in Madrid.
Sadio Mane's attempt at a cross was adjudged to have been handled by Moussa Sissoko by referee Damir Skomina, who pointed to the spot.
There was a substantial wait as the video assistant referee checked the decision, but Salah kept his nerve and buried the spot-kick.
Watch the decision and the goal below.
What a close handball call this is on Sissoko pic.twitter.com/N1MYTJW1V7— Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) June 1, 2019
Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 1, 2019
Salah gives Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot.#Salah #VMSport #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/iUrQCOj7xJ
Online Editors
