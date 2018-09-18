Watch: Many fans noticed Mo Salah's strange reaction to Roberto Firmino's late winner

It was a joyous night for Liverpool at Anfield but there was a strange reaction from Mo Salah to Roberto Firmino's late winner in their 3-2 victory over Paris-Saint-Germain.

PSG had come back from two goals down with Mbappe equalising in the 83rd minute, but then Firmino, who started on the bench due to an eye injury, drilled home a low shot in the final seconds.

When the camera shifted to get Jurgen Klopp's reaction to the Brazilian's strike, Salah was caught throwing a water bottle to the ground minutes after he had been substituted.

Odd this. You’d be forgiven for thinking Mohamed Salah wasn’t impressed by Liverpool scoring a winner just after he’d been substituted. #LIVPSGhttps://t.co/0l3rK9OvRq pic.twitter.com/9vq7p6uiGN — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 18, 2018

