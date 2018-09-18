Sport Champions League

Watch: Many fans noticed Mo Salah's strange reaction to Roberto Firmino's late winner

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah appears dejected during the UEFA Champions League, Group C match at Anfield
Independent.ie Newsdesk

It was a joyous night for Liverpool at Anfield but there was a strange reaction from Mo Salah to Roberto Firmino's late winner in their 3-2 victory over Paris-Saint-Germain.

PSG had come back from two goals down with Mbappe equalising in the 83rd minute, but then Firmino, who started on the bench due to an eye injury, drilled home a low shot in the final seconds.

When the camera shifted to get Jurgen Klopp's reaction to the Brazilian's strike, Salah was caught throwing a water bottle to the ground minutes after he had been substituted.

Online Editors

