Watch: Liverpool team bus arrives at the Etihad Stadium without any incident

Independent.ie

Liverpool have arrived at they Etihad Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, with their entry to the stadium far more sedate than the greeting that faced City a week ago at Anfield.

