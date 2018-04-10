Sport Champions League

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Watch: Liverpool team bus arrives at the Etihad Stadium without any incident

Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

Liverpool have arrived at they Etihad Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, with their entry to the stadium far more sedate than the greeting that faced City a week ago at Anfield.

Red flares and flying bottles provided an intimidated backdrop for Pep Guardiola's City side as they edged towards the entrance at Anfield, with a new coach required to take the team home after windows were shattered by flying objects.

All eyes were on Liverpool as they made their way to City for the second leg, with this video from journalist Mike Keegan confirming they arrived without incident:

Online Editors

