WATCH: Liverpool fans set off late-night fireworks at Real Madrid team hotel

Liverpool are preparing for a Champions League re-match with Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night and the club’s fans have done their best to disrupt the preparations of the defending champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were beaten by Carlo Ancelotti’s side in last season’s Champions League final and now the clubs are preparing to meet in the last-16 of this season’s competition.

The atmosphere at Anfield will be red hot for this heavyweight showdown and there may be a few bleary eyes in the Real Madrid camp after a late night firework display outside their hotel.

Liverpool residents will also have been woken by the explosives that were set off in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as the Merseyside skyline was lit up by the display.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has done his best to play down the rivalry between the two sides ahead of the latest Liverpool v Real Madrid clash.

The Italian coach did not want to dwell too much on last May’s final victory at the Stade de France, where Liverpool played well but found goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in great form.

Asked whether he was concerned about being put under pressure again, he added: “I’m worried more about Madrid. I’m concentrating more on ourselves.

“Whether it is Salah, Van Dijk. I want Madrid to worry Liverpool, not the other way around.

“I don’t think Liverpool have ever changed their quality. We expect a tense game, we will be under pressure a lot, a game where you don’t have time to breathe and we know very well what to expect and we are well prepared for that.”