Friday 25 May 2018

Watch: Liverpool fan cries tears of joy after son returns from Australia to surprise him in Kiev

Independent.ie Newsdesk

As reunions go, this one was planned pretty well.

Liverpool supporter Sean Quinn has been living in Australia, but decided to trek across the world to attend the club's most eagerly anticipated match in years in Kiev, with the Reds set to take on Real Madrid in tomorrow night's Champions League final.

Quinn decided to be a bit of a sneak and make his way to the Ukraine without informing his dad, who is also going to the game with some friends.

The reunion was captured on camera and the shocked reaction of his father says it all.

Watch the lovely moment below, which does contain a few expletives!

