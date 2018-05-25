Watch: Liverpool fan cries tears of joy after son returns from Australia to surprise him in Kiev
As reunions go, this one was planned pretty well.
Liverpool supporter Sean Quinn has been living in Australia, but decided to trek across the world to attend the club's most eagerly anticipated match in years in Kiev, with the Reds set to take on Real Madrid in tomorrow night's Champions League final.
Quinn decided to be a bit of a sneak and make his way to the Ukraine without informing his dad, who is also going to the game with some friends.
The reunion was captured on camera and the shocked reaction of his father says it all.
Watch the lovely moment below, which does contain a few expletives!
When you surprise you're dad in Kiev from Australia✈ 3 days and 6 airports later, up the fucking reds The reaction was worth every penny! we're in Kiev, lets make it six? @BillyQLFC pic.twitter.com/LapdIeEIfZ— SeanQuinnJFT96 (@Sean_quinn93) May 25, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'They're in another orbit' - Sergio Ramos explains why Salah has a long way to go to catch Ronaldo and Messi
- John Giles: Zidane is much more rooted in the real world than Klopp - and that will decide the final
- Almost 1000 Liverpool fans to miss out on Champions League final as mayor admits defeat in resolving 'utter shambles'