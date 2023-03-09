WATCH: Lionel Messi’s Champions League exit with PSG nearly made worse by pitch invader at Allianz Arena

Lionel Messi was nearly taken out by a fan after PSG's Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.
Goals form Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry meant the French side crashed out of the competition, 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate, but it almost got even worse for Messi.
A pitch invader made a beeline for the World Cup winner following the final whistle of the second leg at the Allianz Arena.
As Messi was leaving the pitch, a fan dressed in a blue tee-shirt sprinted over to him and tried to touch the 35-year-old.
But he slipped just before he could grab Messi, almost bringing down the soccer legend in the process, and was then quickly pounced upon by multiple stewards.
After being restrained by security, the fan shouted at Messi to try to get his attention.
But Messi gave him nothing more than a momentary glance back as he trudged off back to the dressing room as he digested another painful European exit for PSG.
Messi has now exited the Champions League in the round of 16 in three consecutive seasons.
Coach Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG team that includes striker Kylian Mbappe failed to score against Bayern over the two legs.
"It's a big disappointment," Galtier said. "We have to deal with it and accept it. There's a lot of disappointment in the dressing room."
"I don't know if it's a lesson to be learned, but there's a lot of frustration. If we'd scored first, it would have been different, but we didn't."