Saturday 1 June 2019

WATCH: 'Let's talk about SIX baby' - Jurgen Klopp burst into song as he toasts Liverpool's Champions League win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp burst into song as celebrated his side's Champions League victory in a jubilant post match interview with Norwegian TV.

Klopp's side secured a 2-0 win a Champions League final that failed to catch fire in Madrid, but the Liverpool manager didn't worry about the quality of the game as he conducted an endless run of post match interviews.

While in conversation with former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, his interview took an unexpected twist as he re-write the words to 1990s pop hit 'Let's Talk About Sex Baby' by Salt-N-Pepa.

"Let's talk about six baby," sang Klopp, with Fjortoft more than happy to give him the floor to display his singing talents.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge hit back at Twitter trolls who enjoyed the Reds failure to win the Premier League title, as he posted an image from the Wanda Metropolitano stadium hoisting up six fingers to signify the number of times the club have been European champions.

Liverpool are now set to stage a victory parade through the streets of the city with the Champions League trophy and if this Virgin Media Sport image of how fans reacted to Divock Origi's late clinching goal in the final is a gauge, the scenes should be pretty wild on Merseyside.

