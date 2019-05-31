WATCH: Jurgen Klopp sends video message to stricken Liverpool fan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent an emotional message to stricken supporter Dave Evans, after he responded to an appeal by former Reds striker Stan Collymore.

After Klopp heard the story of Dave's fight with terminal cancer and his battle to live to see tomorrow's Champions League final against Tottenham, the Liverpool boss responded with a classy message sent just before he joined his team on the flight to Madrid.

"Dave Evans is a Red from Coventry," wrote Collymore on Twitter in his appeal for support from Liverpool FC. "He has terminal cancer and is holding on, very poorly to see the Final at home.

"One message from one of the boys will energise him beyond words. Let him know he’ll never walk alone."

It was an appeal that produced a wonderful response, as Klopp spoke from the heart in his message:

"Hi Dave, Jurgen Klopp here," said Klopp in his video message. "I heard about your story and it's something difficult to take.

"This is more than football. This is life. The only thing we try to do the whole year is to given people some hope, some joy. We share these experiences in the three and a half years I have been here. That makes us friends."

He ended with a poignant message as he added: "I'm Christian....see you."

Dave has also received messages from former Liverpool players John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan, Steve McMahon and Jamie Redknapp, with his wife thanking all who are sending their messages of goodwill.

"I could kiss you," said Dave's wife Liz in a message to Collymore. "Thank you so so much. I screamed and burst into tears woke Dave up with my screaming and the nurses burst into the room. Lol amazing video that will be shared once Dave has watched the arse off it once again thank you so much Liz xxxYNWA"

Online Editors